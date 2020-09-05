Fall Guys: guide on how to pass the See Saw level

Share it:

At first glance, the level See Saw of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout it might seem harmless, but it soon turns out to be quite the opposite. So here’s a list of tips for getting through this minigame on the first try, qualifying for the next round.

The See Saw level is a type minigame Race point to point, within which players must overcome a series of platforms suspended and poised on a central pivot, balancing the weight at both ends to avoid being dragged inexorably towards the void below. Falling does not cause immediate elimination from the game, but it will certainly make you lose a lot of time and ground against your opponents, and it is therefore of vital importance, here more than in the other Race-type levels, to always be able to remain standing. Here are some tips to help you do that, and consequently increase your chances of qualifying for the next round of the game.

The moment you jump onto one of the platforms to continue, make sure you land as close to the center as possible of it, well marked by a white line. In this way you will avoid contributing to the imbalance of the platform, and this will allow you to get a few seconds of time to think about the best way to continue, and how to possibly move along the platform itself.

on one side or the other in your favor, so as to gain some momentum for the jump to the next platform. Despite Fall Guys’ battle royale-like nature, and despite this not being a team minigame, you will still have to cooperate with your opponents to be able to balance the various platforms, and avoid being all dragged into the void below. Therefore, don’t be afraid not to follow the crowd, but always try to think about what is the best move for each situation.

