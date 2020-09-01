Fall Guys, guide: how to survive the Block Party minigame

Share it:

The minigame Block Party of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout always claims many victims among the players who find themselves having to face it. If you are among them, don’t worry: thanks to this guide you will learn some very useful tricks to be able to survive.

Block Party is one of a kind level Survival, inside which the players all start on a small platform suspended in the void, and must try to dodge some obstacles that will appear progressively, in order to survive until the time runs out and thus qualify to the next level. In particular, some will appear from the front of the platform blocks and walls that, moving towards the other side of the level, will push the players more and more towards a ruinous fall, which would involve elimination. Here are some tricks and tips to be able to stay on your feet and qualify for the next minigame.

To survive in Block Party, you can use two strategies. The first is that of position yourself at the very beginning of the platform, in the area where the blocks come from, in such a way as to be able to glimpse the shape of the next walls that you will have to dodge in good time. This technique will give you a decent positioning advantage over your opponents every time, but you have to be quick and in possession of good reflexes to be able to bring you then in the area of ​​the platform that will allow you to stay safe, also because moving easily through the group of opponents will be very difficult and you will have to elbow a lot.

The second technique you might decide to use is diametrically opposite to the first, as it proposes to fold back after each round of obstacles at the bottom of the platform. In this way, you will have more time to organize your movements after the arrival of the new set of obstacles to avoid, and you will also be facilitated by the advantage of having less crowds to get in your way, but on the other hand staying towards the bottom also means that, if you miss placement or timing, you have no hope of regaining lost ground, e you will be inexorably pushed into the void, and then eliminated.

Our final advice is therefore to keep a middle line between the two strategies previously explained: staying in the center of the platform, both in length and in width, you will be able to obtain the advantages of both techniques while eliminating the disadvantages. Moreover, return to the center after passing each wall it will allow you to maintain an equal distance from both sides of the platform, so as to effectively reach them both in case the need arises.

