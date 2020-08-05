Fall Guys, guide: how to obtain and use crowns

Share it:

When playing a Fall Guys it is impossible not to focus one's attention on the amusing protagonists and on the possibility of personalizing their appearance with numerous costumes. In this regard, today we will explain how to accumulate the two game currencies and expand your skin collection.

The shop, which is updated regularly, offers users the opportunity to purchase items through the use of Kudos is Crowns. The first currency corresponds to the purple tokens that can be accumulated by both climbing the levels of the seasonal pass and just by playing: based on the placement in the games it is in fact possible to earn several dozen Kudos. Much rarer are the Crowns, special tokens that are assigned only to players who manage to win a match. If you struggle to win and you still want to put aside some crowns, you can also rely on the seasonal pass, which allows you to get this currency by reaching levels 5.20 and 32.

