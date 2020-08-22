Fall Guys, guide: how to get past Whirlygig’s last fan

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

You are tired of crashing with every attempt to get past the final fan of the mini-game The Whirlygig in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout? No problem, as today we will explain a foolproof trick to get through this step on the first try.

If the first pink fans can be overcome without particular problems due to their moderate speed, the last of these is too fast and many prefer to lengthen the path sideways to reach the finish line avoiding falling. However, there is a way to pass through the fans even in the final part of the race: the trick is todive on the left end of the yellow roller, so that the avatar passes under the fan and falls over.

It may take a few tries before you can master this technique, but we assure you that with a little training you can never go wrong and qualifying in The Whirlygig will be a breeze.

Have you already taken a look at our guide with tips for playing Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout? We also remind you that in the last few hours the hunt for “The Fallen One”, the most skilled player in the world of Fall Guys, has started.