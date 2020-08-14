Fall Guys depopulated on PS4: the battle royale with 10 million players!

Share it:

With over 2 million copies sold on Steam, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout it was already confirmed as a great success at launch on PC, but it seems that even the appreciation on consoles is no less.

Currently available exclusively on PlayStation 4, the colorful battle royale has in fact achieved remarkable results. According to the aggregated data from the portal GameStat, on Tuesday 11 August, the title could boast about 10 million players PS4 active on their own servers. A decidedly remarkable figure, but which must obviously be contextualized within the availability of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout in the PlayStation Plus monthly catalog. Sony service subscribers can download the creature of Mediatonic completely free during August.

Waiting to be able to learn what the performance of the battle royale will be à la Games Without Borders in the long run, the development team seems ready to work towards offering a real one post launch support. The new update of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, out on Thursday 13 August, will in fact introduce an unreleased mini-game, which will be added to the selection currently available. MediaTonic and Devolver Digital have also not ruled out the possibility of expanding the platforms supported by Fall Guys, but at the moment there are no concrete news in this regard.