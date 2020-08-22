Fall Guys burns the stages: the Opening Night Live will unveil Season 2!

Share it:

After bringing Geoff Keighley up with the hilarious tweets of Fall Guys, the authors of Mediatonic announce their participation in the Opening Night Live: during the opening show of Gamescom 2020, the English team will show all the news coming to their amazing battle royale.

During the Opening Night Live with two hours of show and 20 announcements, fans of the new multiplayer phenomenon that is depopulating on PC and PlayStation 4 (as well as on Twitch and on social networks) will thus receive a taste of the crazy activities that await them during there Fall Guys Season 2.

According to Keighley himself, those who will attend the ONL 2020 digital show will be able to take a quick peek at the next ingame phase of Fall Guys: we do not know, therefore, if it will be a film of real gameplay or a simple teaser which will limit itself to providing general information on the theme and contents of Season 2.

Waiting for a clarification from the guys of the London software house, we remind you that theOpening Night Live 2020 will officially start at 20:00 Italian time Thursday 27 August. If you missed it, we finally recommend you to read our review of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, with all the considerations and insights of Giovanni Panzano on what, in effect, can be defined as one of the more surprising and unexpected videogame phenomena of this year.