Fall Guys and the tricks: war on cheaters with the same anti cheat system as Fortnite

Mediatonic developers want increase Fall Guys anti-cheat measures and they will soon begin to take the hard line, as announced by the company on Twitter, with the aim of making Fall Guys a clean game free of bad players.

On Twitter, the studio makes it known that it is sorry for the situation linked to the cheaters, despite the many bans of the last period, the incorrect players continue to proliferate and therefore the time has come to further optimize the system. This week the first improvements will arrive while in the near future Mediatonic will use the same anti-cheat system as Fortnite and other games that will make life more difficult for hackers and cheaters.

Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout è one of the phenomena of this strange summer 2020, released in August on PC and PS4 (free for PlayStation Plus subscribers since day one), the game has involved tens of millions of players in a short time. Mediatonic will soon launch season 2 of Fall Guys with a medieval theme, but first, as mentioned, we must make sure that the environment is free from cheaters and players who enter the game only to harm others.

And what do you think of the anti-cheater measures adopted by Mediatonic? Will the upcoming news be able to definitively solve the problem or not?