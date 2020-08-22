Fall Guys and the contest for the skin: a bidet manufacturer offers more than Ninja

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Since Mediatonic launched the charity contest that will allow the winner to bring the winner a skin in Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, there have been many to propose themselves with offers of several hundred thousand dollars. What happened in the last few hours on Twitter, however, is making everyone smile.

Shortly after the second offer of Ninja gives $ 420,069.00 in fact, that of Tushy, a bidet manufacturer that has proposed a figure higher than that of the streamer by a few cents and that would like to bring a character with a huge peach on his head into the game. There are still several days to the end of the competition and the interesting ones are really many, but the determination of Tyler “Ninja” Blevins in inserting his own skin into the game could lead the character to offer the highest figure until the last second. .

Waiting to find out how this story will end and who will make a donation to the company Special Effect, a charity organization in favor of disabled gamers, we remind you that just yesterday evening the creative director of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout unveiled interesting background on game development.