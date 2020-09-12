Fall Guys and Madden NFL 21 the best-selling games in August on PlayStation Store

By
Garry
-

Through the pages of the PlayStation blog, Sony has published the rankings with the best-selling video games during the month of August on the PlayStation Store in Europe and North America.

To dominate in the Old Continent was the phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, followed immediately after by the unstoppable Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Minecraft. It went differently in the United States of America and Canada, where players bought in bulk Madden NFL 21. The “FIFA from overseas” passed Call of Duty Modern Warfare and a very good one Ghost of Tsushima, who sits on the podium for the second consecutive month.

PlayStation Store | Top 20 Europa

  1. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Minecraft
  4. Ghost of Tsushima
  5. UFC 4
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. ARK: Survival Evolved
  8. Cuphead
  9. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
  10. F1 2020
  11. Red Dead Redemption 2
  12. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
  13. Mortal Shell
  14. A Way Out
  15. The Crew 2
  16. PES 2020
  17. Tekken 7
  18. Rainbow Six Siege
  19. Assassin’s Creed Origins
  20. PGA TOUR 2K21
READ:  Fall Guys: Lots of New Content Coming to Refresh the Game!

PlayStation Store | Top 20 USA/Canada

  1. Madden NFL 21
  2. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  3. Ghost of Tsushima
  4. Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
  5. UFC 4
  6. PGA TOUR 2K21
  7. Minecraf
  8. Grand Theft Auto V
  9. NBA 2K20
  10. Cuphead
  11. Marvel’s Spider-Man
  12. Mortal Shell
  13. Batman: Arkham Knight
  14. Red Dead Redemption 2
  15. ARK: Survival Evolved
  16. Madden NFL 20
  17. Need for Speed Heat
  18. Skater XL
  19. Rainbow Six Siege
  20. Mortal Kombat 11

What game did you buy last month?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here