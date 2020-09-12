Fall Guys and Madden NFL 21 the best-selling games in August on PlayStation Store

Through the pages of the PlayStation blog, Sony has published the rankings with the best-selling video games during the month of August on the PlayStation Store in Europe and North America.

To dominate in the Old Continent was the phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, followed immediately after by the unstoppable Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Minecraft. It went differently in the United States of America and Canada, where players bought in bulk Madden NFL 21. The “FIFA from overseas” passed Call of Duty Modern Warfare and a very good one Ghost of Tsushima, who sits on the podium for the second consecutive month.

PlayStation Store | Top 20 Europa

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Minecraft Ghost of Tsushima UFC 4 Grand Theft Auto V ARK: Survival Evolved Cuphead The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt F1 2020 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mortal Shell A Way Out The Crew 2 PES 2020 Tekken 7 Rainbow Six Siege Assassin’s Creed Origins PGA TOUR 2K21

PlayStation Store | Top 20 USA/Canada

Madden NFL 21 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Ghost of Tsushima Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout UFC 4 PGA TOUR 2K21 Minecraf Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K20 Cuphead Marvel’s Spider-Man Mortal Shell Batman: Arkham Knight Red Dead Redemption 2 ARK: Survival Evolved Madden NFL 20 Need for Speed Heat Skater XL Rainbow Six Siege Mortal Kombat 11

