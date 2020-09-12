Fall Guys and Madden NFL 21 the best-selling games in August on PlayStation Store

Through the pages of the PlayStation blog, Sony has published the rankings with the best-selling video games during the month of August on the PlayStation Store in Europe and North America.
To dominate in the Old Continent was the phenomenon Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, followed immediately after by the unstoppable Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Minecraft. It went differently in the United States of America and Canada, where players bought in bulk Madden NFL 21. The “FIFA from overseas” passed Call of Duty Modern Warfare and a very good one Ghost of Tsushima, who sits on the podium for the second consecutive month.
PlayStation Store | Top 20 Europa
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Minecraft
- Ghost of Tsushima
- UFC 4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Cuphead
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
- F1 2020
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Mortal Shell
- A Way Out
- The Crew 2
- PES 2020
- Tekken 7
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Assassin’s Creed Origins
- PGA TOUR 2K21
PlayStation Store | Top 20 USA/Canada
- Madden NFL 21
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- UFC 4
- PGA TOUR 2K21
- Minecraf
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NBA 2K20
- Cuphead
- Marvel’s Spider-Man
- Mortal Shell
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- Madden NFL 20
- Need for Speed Heat
- Skater XL
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Mortal Kombat 11
What game did you buy last month?