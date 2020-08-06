Fall Guys … and Cyberpunk 2077? Joke exchange on Twitter, but The Witcher intrudes!

Share it:

Recently available on PlayStation 4 and PC, Fall Guys has had an incredible launch, with over a million and a half players active in conjunction with Day One.

Also due to the presence of the colorful title in the line up of free PS4 games with PS Plus in August, the production Mediatonic can currently count on a warm welcome from the public. And while the players challenge each other in crazy mini-games in an attempt to be crowned the only winners, the development team seems willing to walk the road of the collaborations.

In this sense, a fun and ironic (?) Exchange of jokes involved the official Twitter accounts of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is Cyberpunk 2077. As you can indeed verify at the bottom of this news, MediaTonic has kindly tried to persuade CD Projekt RED the opportunity for collaboration. To quell everything, however, the official Twitter account of The Witcher, with the famous IP of the Polish team ready to submit an offer "more exciting"than that of the world of Night City. To make the whole thing even more surreal, contributed the intervention of the Nordic division of Bandai Namco, rather amused by the whole thing!

The tones seem decidedly playful, but never say: in the comments, the Twitter community has already indulged in asking for special Cyberpunk 2077 themed skins.