Fall Guys: a Miami Hotline themed skin is available in the store

It was only a matter of time before Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout welcomed skins inspired by other titles in the in-game store. From today, in fact, it is possible to buy a legendary and particularly expensive costume dedicated to the protagonist of Miami Hotline.

Let's talk about Jacketor the criminal with the rooster mask whose skin can be purchased in the shop for the next three days. The cost of the object is really high and, unfortunately for those who do not have enough in-game currency, it cannot be bought with the help of a credit card. Both parts of the costume cost five crowns, this means that only those who have won at least ten times can make this exclusive skin their own.

The rapidity with which Jacket arrived in the store is probably linked to the fact that the publisher of Hotline Miami and Fall Guys is in both cases Devolver Digital. It cannot be excluded, however, that other collaborations may arrive in the future, in fact, very interested messages have sprung up on social networks that the creators of Fall Guys have exchanged with the profiles of The Witcher and Cyberpunk 2077.

Did you know that one and a half million users played Fall Guys on day one?