Fall Guys: a contest that will help disabled players and will bring new skins

The great popularity of Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout has prompted numerous brands to ask the development team for a collaboration, which today has seized the ball to give life to an interesting competition that will bring benefits to everyone.

The contest is very simple: all companies will be given the opportunity to make an offer and whoever decides to propose the highest amount will be selected by Mediatonic for the creation of a series of cosmetic items, donating the money offered to charity Special Effect, a UK-based charity that focuses on gamers with disabilities.

Anyone can participate in the contest, which will run for just two weeks, but the development team mentioned in a Twitter post KFC, Walmart, Gfuel, Wendy's, Red Bull, Monster Energy, At morning, Domino's and other companies that in recent days had proposed a collaboration. Who knows if on an occasion like this he will also come forward Konami, who just a few days ago proposed Metal Gear Solid themed skins to the Fall Guys team.

