Fall Guys: a big leak reveals the skins of Portal, Team Fortress and much more

It was only a matter of time before the most active dataminers on Fortnite Chapter 2 took aim Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout and its crazy skins. In the last few hours, a lot of material has been published regarding the costumes arriving in the Mediatonic title store.

This is an image containing information on each individual skin that will reach the "featured" or daily section of the store in the coming weeks, allowing users to customize their character. As you can see, among the upcoming costumes we also find some linked to collaborations with other products such as Portal, Team Fortress, Mortal Kombat is My Friend Pedro. It is also very interesting to see how the development team has really thought of everyone and even the most exclusive or paid skins have an alternative version that can be purchased through the payment of Kudos, or the purple tokens that can be accumulated without the need to win a game.

