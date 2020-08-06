Fall Guys: 1.5 million players on launch day! The first patch is coming

Share it:

Despite the problems caused by the attempt to review Bombing of Fall Guys on Steam and promptly "defused" with the help of the fans, the Mediatonic team celebrates the great success of the battle royale and reveals that it has welcomed well 1.5 million players on the launch day only.

The London software house thanks all the fans who are contributing to this success, especially for the patience shown when the Fall Guys servers went haywire for the too many accesses recorded in the twenty-four hours following the marketing of the title on PC and PS4 (where moreover it is free in August on PlayStation Plus).

The editors of the Mediatonic social profiles also report that they are busy working on the "our first patch, we are listening to ALL your feedback and the ideas you are giving us. We are very grateful to all of you who are supporting us". There patch in question, therefore, should arrive shortly.

If the yardstick on popularity of a video game is represented by the number of titles that try to emulate the playful and graphic experience, then the guys from Mediatonic will be "happy" to know that the first clones of Fall Guys are popping up on iOS and Android. And you, what do you think of this new media phenomenon that borrows the gameplay of battle royale to catapult him into a funny cartoony dimension? Let us know with a comment if you too have decided to try your hand at the multiplayer challenges of Mediatonic's latest digital effort.