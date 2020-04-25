 Falcon & Winter Soldier is similar to Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Share it:

The actor Sebastian Stan He gives an extensive interview to The Hollywoord Report, where he talks about all his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was commissioned to play Bucky in the first Captain America movie, and his subsequent transformation into the Winter Soldier in the sequel. A character who has been gaining presence to the point of co-starring in what will be the first series of Marvel Studios and that would arrive this August at Disney +, all this if there are no changes in the calendar.

In this interview he talks about "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", commenting on what exactly he likes most about this series, but also looks back on his time in the Marvel movies and what was seen in Avengers: Endgame. Precisely we will start with the series because it also confirms a feeling that we had many, and that is that the style of the film will breathe a lot "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

When asked if when he filmed the series he did it with the idea of ​​a series or a movie, is when he explains that at the tone level, it is very similar to that second installment of Captain America.

It felt like both (like a series and like a movie). In many ways, it felt like a movie. We are not done, we still have some things to do. What I loved was that, in tone, I was in the same world as ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’, which was one of my favorite experiences, so, in a sense, it was rooted and very much in the world as we know it. But it's also packed with huge action scenes mixed with a deep character-focused approach. That's what's really exciting about this. We are managing to keep it in the world of movies, making it recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting a lot more mileage for all of us to explore. We can put them in situations where we have never been able to put them before because now you have six hours instead of two. It is always a discovery.

Taking advantage of the theme of the series and the actor's own mention, they have asked him again for how much time is left to shoot, if as you have heard, there is only one week left to shoot, but clarifies that there are still two or three weeks of work.

No they probably remain at least two or three (weeks)But don't quote me on that, ”he points out, in the sense that he can't say it with complete certainty either.

In this extensive interview, the actor also looks at ‘Endgame’ for that moment so commenting, when Steve Rogers gives the Falcon shield and not Bucky. Stan shares his own reading of the situation, providing a solid explanation of why it is better that your character has not been chosen to be the next Captain America.

The UCM, as I see it from my humble perspective, is a little different in that respect from the comics. When we got to him at the end we felt rather that he was in a place with a desire for some kind of liberation: to start again, to start life somehow, to discover who he is again on his own and to leave all this behind. Yes, it all happened, but at some point, you have to take care of your mistakes, of what happened and try to start again. That's where I felt the character was at the end of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. It's also what I wanted for Steve. Like anyone who is traumatized by a war experience, he was affected by it for the rest of his life. So what felt like a wish for a reboot – for him and for Steve in a way. It didn't necessarily feel like the shield was going to be that. Steve going back in time and saying, ‘Now, I'm going to do something for myself. I've been here for all these guys, and I've done my best. I'm just a man, and I'm going to go back and try to live my life. ’ I feel like that's something Bucky would want for his best friend, and at the same time, Steve is saying to Bucky, ‘You are going to go and do that too. I'm not going to put this responsibility on you. We are both going to live our lives, the lives that were taken from us in the 1940s when we enlisted. ’. So that's where I felt like they were at the end of the movie. I don't think there is a wish or any conflicting thoughts about taking that cloak. Sam, for me, was always the clear man to take on that cloak for numerous reasons, which also comes with a lot more baggage than is going to be explored in the series. I guess you will have to tune into Disney + to know why. (Laughter.) At the end of Endgame, for both Steve and Bucky, it's not really about the shield.

