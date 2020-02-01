Falcon & Winter Soldier: a new opponent for the duo debuts!

Share it:

Marvel Comics is about to publish the new adventures of Falcon & Winter Soldier on February 26th. For the occasion, to face the duo, there will be a new arch enemy who will give a lot of trouble to our two heroes.

Although you look like a cosplayer from Captain America, the authors Darek Landy and the designer Federico Vincentini assure that The Natural (this is the name of the character of which you find a preparatory drawing at the bottom of the news) is really very dangerous. The authors, in fact, describe the character as a fan of Steve Rogers who however tries to follow in his footsteps in a completely deviated way, completely misunderstanding the message of peace that Captain America wants to bring to the world. It will therefore be up to Bucky and Falcon to try and stop him and make him understand the mistakes he is making. We will see how the story develops in the first issue of the new series coming out in the USA.

In the meantime Empyre, the next Marvel Comics event that will rage on the heads of the House of Ideas from next April and which will put the alliance between the aliens Skrull and Kree against the heroes of the Earth, represented by the Avengers and Fantastic 4, is getting closer and closer Obviously we will also keep you updated on the developments of this crossover that promises to upset the Marvel Universe.