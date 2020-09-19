Falcon & The Winter Soldier, the new Bucky costume in the photos from the set!

Sebastian Stan and its Winter Soldier are the protagonists of the new photos leaked from the set of Falcon & The Winter Soldier, highly anticipated TV series Marvel Studios distributed through the streaming on demand service Disney+.

As usual, you can see the images at the bottom of the article: what do you think of the new tactical equipment of the famous Captain America shoulder? Tell us in the comments.

We remember that Falcon & The Winter Soldier was supposed to usher in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-Avengers: Endgame, taking into account that Black Widow would have been a prequel set in the middle of Phase 3. Due to the pandemic, however, the shooting of the TV series for Disney + has been suspended and now it seems that the first to see the light will be WandaVision, ahead of Falcon & The Winter Soldier on the production schedule.

The tv series with Elizabeth Olsen e Paul Bettany has been confirmed for a release by 2020, while it is still uncertain the fate of the film with Scarlett Johansson: according to Mulan’s success, some analysts are convinced that the blockbuster Marvel Studios could arrive on the Disney + on-demand streaming service with the same type of premium rental that was so fruitful for the live-action remake of Niki Caro.

As for the series with Anthony Mackie e Sebastian Stan, originally scheduled for August 2020, there are rumors about the debut of a mysterious group of superheroes.