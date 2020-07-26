Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson's new costume leaked: the photo!

Share it:

A few minutes ago on the social network Twitter a new image has appeared for promotional material from Falcon & The Winter Soldier which allowed fans to take a very clear look at Sam Wilson's new costume, which as we know he collected Cap's baton later Avengers: Endgame.

As you can see in the post at the bottom of the article, the packaging for a Hot Wheels car presents the new look to Anthony Mackie's suit in the highly anticipated series for the streaming on demand service Disney +: Fans have not seen any new official material for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier from the brief announcement for the Super Bowl which debuted earlier this year, but the images below boasts a brand new costume for the co-star of the show, which vaguely recalls the quantum suits of the Avengers and above all seems to make room to a shield holder tied behind his back.

We remind you that Falcon and the Winter Soldier initially it was expected to debut on Disney Plus in August 2020, but the premiere date has changed due to the slowdown in filming caused by the preventive lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic. In early July 2020, however, at the series produced by Kevin Feige was given the go-ahead to resume the resumed work in the Czech Republic. It is reportedly expected to debut by the end of 2020.