Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Prague will not be Prague in the Marvel series: here’s why

As we confirmed a few days ago, the shooting of Falcon & The Winter Soldier has restarted in Prague, and in the past few hours the colleagues of the Czech site Fandime Filmu have posted on Twitter a new image stolen from the set.

“Filming in Prague started a few days ago. The filmmakers are using some of the same locations they selected before the pandemic began, but they have chosen others as well“, reported the portal.”We were able to learn that Prague will not be Prague in the series, but will represent an unknown Middle Eastern location. A street in Prague has been transformed to resemble an Arab street or some kind of market. Another place in Prague will represent Latvia. We were able to spot a Latvian car in March, now we have been able to take pictures of a Czech road transformed into a Latvian road“.

These details are particularly significant as they seem to confirm that the two protagonists will travel around the world as in any self-respecting spy-movie: previously the ‘debut’ of Madripoor, a fictional principality of the Marvel comics inspired in Singapore had already been rumored. Marvel Studios would rebuild in Atlanta. The island state is famous for being linked to the X-Men and Wolverine in particular, and if it were to be part of the plot of Falcon & The Winter Soldier would represent the first ‘piece’ of the mutant franchise to be incorporated into the MCU after the acquisition of Fox.

