Falcon & The Winter Soldier, orb barrel with US Agent and new addition to the cast!

A new, brutal video from the set of Falcon & The Winter Soldier exhibition US Agent at work while behind the scenes the series Marvel Studios for the streaming on demand service Disney+ welcomes a new actor.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Danny Ramirez has joined the cast in an unknown role, although sources report that the 28-year-old Colombian star is destined to play a fundamental role in the limited series.

For those unfamiliar with him, Ramirez is part of the expected cast Top Gun: Maverick and his past film credits include Assassination Nation and the remake of Valley Girl; among his credits for the TV series we mention the one in the Netflix series On My Block e The Gifted of Fox. Ramirez will join Marvel Studios actors Sebastian Stan, Anthony Mackie, Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp, all four key cast members of Captain America: Civil War, in addition to the newcomers to the MCU universe like Erin Kellyman and Wyatt Russell.

Speaking of Wyatt Russell and the footage from the set mentioned above, see below as US Agent leads his hands: the video stolen during the shooting takes it back while uses the shield to literally destroy an opponent. What do you expect from his interpretation? Tell us in the comments!

