Falcon & The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl talks about Zemo's return to the MCU

In Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Daniel Brühl will return to play the role of Baron Zemo, the fearsome villain already appeared in Captain America: Civil War who will now be alongside Anthony Mackie who we will see again in the role of Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan who will reprise the role of James "Bucky" Barnes.

After the experience in The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Brühl talked about what it was like to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revealed that it was extraordinary to meet old friends:

"With Angel of Darkness it was the first time that I continued something, continuing the same project to continue playing that part. While I was filming Angel of Darkness, I received the news that they wanted me to go back to filming The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. I remember Kari Skogland, the director, came to Budapest, and we recorded something with me as Zemo. I was delighted to reprise this role. I was incredibly excited to be back in his shoes again. I had a lot of fun being in something completely different and exploring the MCU and becoming a part of it. I really loved the fact of to be able to collaborate with all these wonderful actors, to be able to see Sebastian Stan again, and meet Anthony Mackie this time. I have been allowed to go back to something that, on the one hand, seems known, but on the other hand, is something completely new and never seen before. "

Brühl also confirmed that there are still more shots to be done before the series can debut on Disney +: "We were blocked by the coronavirus while we were shooting the show, then we hope to be back to work very soon"explains the actor." We weren't able to finish and wrap up. It's still something we need to do. Let's cross our fingers and hope it will happen as soon as possible. "



Obviously no reference to the accusations of racism made by Anthony Mackie at the MCU but, the certainty that the production of the series has not yet resumed. We hope that the cast of Falcon and The Winter Soldier can return to the set soon.