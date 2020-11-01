Falcon & The Winter Soldier, a new photo from the set anticipates the return of Sharon Carter

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was supposed to be the first live-action Marvel series to arrive on Disney +, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, its release has been postponed to the next. In fact, as the various images from the set show, filming is still in progress and we will therefore have to wait a little longer.

By now we know that Emily Van Camp after already appearing in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, will return to the role Sharon Carter also in Falcon and Winter and some photos from the set, show us the extremely smiling actress during the filming.

Meanwhile, we remind you that the production of the Disney + series takes place on two different fronts. Part of the shooting of Falcon and The Winter Soldier is underway in Prague while another part is underway in Atlanta. Now the series seems to be in the pipeline and, as stated by the protagonists, it will certainly be extraordinary. Anthony Mackie in fact, he specified that it will be a long six-hour film that will certainly not disappoint fans of the MCU.

It seems that the series has further consolidated the already incredible relationship between Sebastian Stan and the interpreter of Falcon. The two seem to be inseparable and between jokes, mutual jokes and declarations of love, they are now one of the most loved de facto couples by Marvel fans.