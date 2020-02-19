Falcon and Winter Soldier File A Carl Lumbly

Share it:

It will be the first series to debut in the new Phase 4 from Marvel and since time is short, since its premiere is scheduled for this August, we have more and more details of 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'.

Although its filming is already underway and we thought the cast was complete, the series that will follow in the footsteps of Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan within their roles in the MCU has a new member in the team. As Deadline picks up Carl Lumbly, whom we have seen in 'Grey's Anatomy', 'Supergirl' or 'L.A. Law ', plays an unknown role in the series. Who could it be? The medium theorizes that its role will be that of Isaiah Bradley, the black Captain America.

This character first appeared in the limited series 'Truth: Red, White & Black', which followed a regiment of black soldiers who were forced to be Guinea pigs in an attempt by the army to recreate the formula of the super-soldier who had turned Steve Rogers into Captain America.

It would certainly be interesting to see a second Capi, because in fiction it has already been confirmed that we will see U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). However, at the moment the appearance of this second superman is only a rumor. For now, all we have is the official synopsis of 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​which reads as follows:

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame', Sam Wilson / Falcon and Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier join in a global adventure that will test your skills – and your patience".