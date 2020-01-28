Falcon and Winter Soldier August Premiere Disney Plus

Share it:

It had been estimated since Disney +, the new platform of streaming of the House of the Mouse – which has already been released in the United States but that will arrive in Spain at some point in this 2020 – that the series starring the marvelitas Bucky and Falcon It would arrive this fall. Well, now we know the month of the quarter that they will, and it will be something earlier, at the height of many vacations: August.

Last November the team was already starting to work, as Mackie shared through his Twitter account. Well, the project must go from strength to strength as the date has already been set. How Deadline collects, along with the detail that Noah mill could be about to join the cast of 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​in an unknown role, the scheduled date also arrived.