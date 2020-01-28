Falcon and Winter Soldier August Premiere Disney Plus

It had been estimated since Disney +, the new platform of streaming of the House of the Mouse – which has already been released in the United States but that will arrive in Spain at some point in this 2020 – that the series starring the marvelitas Bucky and Falcon It would arrive this fall. Well, now we know the month of the quarter that they will, and it will be something earlier, at the height of many vacations: August.
Last November the team was already starting to work, as Mackie shared through his Twitter account. Well, the project must go from strength to strength as the date has already been set. How Deadline collects, along with the detail that Noah mill could be about to join the cast of 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' in an unknown role, the scheduled date also arrived.
We are already quite clear that 'Falcon and Winter Soldier' will be a series based on the MCU that will continue the footsteps of the two heroes after the final moments of 'Avengers: Endgame', that is, being the successors of Captain America and having to face a threat called Zemo (Daniel Brühl). But they will not be alone, both will face their new work with the help of agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) and U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell). They complete the cast Desmond Chiam and Miki Ishikawa. Written by the writer of 'John Wick 3', Derek Kolstad, and directed by Kari Skogland, Director very specialized in television, now the big question we have is: will it connect with 'Black Widow'? Its premiere is scheduled for May, that is, three months after the series premiere.
