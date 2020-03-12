Entertainment

'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​for production by the coronavirus

March 11, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Several titles have had their calendars altered in the face of the worldwide expansion of the Coronavirus: 'No time to die' has been delayed seven months; 'Mulán' has canceled its premiere in China – and presumably it will in more countries given the current situation -, 'Misión Imposible 7' has canceled its filming in Venice … and the last one to notify that it is changing its schedule is the disney series + 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'.

Marvel fiction focused on Bucky Barnes and Falcon (Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie) has reported that for your production because of the spread of the virus. As Deadline notes, the team has spent several months filming in Atlanta and had recently moved to Prague. However, after the government of the European country has decided to close schools and restrict the holding of events and travel, the Marvel series has had to cancel production for prevention.

Filming in Prague was scheduled to last a little over a week, and it is not known if the production will return to the location at some point in the future or seek an alternative location or if this will affect its release date.

READ:  Black Clover: a new member joins the leading company

It is the second time that the production of this fiction has been interrupted, because while the team was filming in Puerto Rico at the beginning of the year, the country suffered an earthquake.

The best gifts for Avengers and Marvel fans

Spider-Man sweatshirt

Shirt

Shirt

elcorteingles.es

€ 9.19

Endgame Thanos mask

Endgame Thanos mask

elcorteingles.es

€ 6.00

Captain Marvel - 3D (Blu-ray)

Captain Marvel – 3D (Blu-ray)

Replica Captain America Shield

Replica Captain America Shield

Marvel Studios Pack

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Iron-Man Electronic Helmet

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Tor Hammer 3D Lamp

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 35.00

Shirt

Shirt

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 15.19

Ceramic mug

Ceramic mug

Marvel
amazon.es

€ 12.40

1000 pcs puzzle

1000 pcs puzzle

Clementoni
amazon.es

€ 11.46

Spider-man

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.