'Falcon and Winter Soldier' ​​for production by the coronavirus

Several titles have had their calendars altered in the face of the worldwide expansion of the Coronavirus: 'No time to die' has been delayed seven months; 'Mulán' has canceled its premiere in China – and presumably it will in more countries given the current situation -, 'Misión Imposible 7' has canceled its filming in Venice … and the last one to notify that it is changing its schedule is the disney series + 'Falcon and Winter Soldier'.

Marvel fiction focused on Bucky Barnes and Falcon (Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie) has reported that for your production because of the spread of the virus. As Deadline notes, the team has spent several months filming in Atlanta and had recently moved to Prague. However, after the government of the European country has decided to close schools and restrict the holding of events and travel, the Marvel series has had to cancel production for prevention.

Filming in Prague was scheduled to last a little over a week, and it is not known if the production will return to the location at some point in the future or seek an alternative location or if this will affect its release date.

It is the second time that the production of this fiction has been interrupted, because while the team was filming in Puerto Rico at the beginning of the year, the country suffered an earthquake.