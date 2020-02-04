Falcon and the Winter Soldier: This would be the reason why Bucky doesn't shoot Zemo

Share it:

It is clear that he could have shot him, but he did not dare to fire the trigger. We talk about Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), as we have seen in the last images of The Falcon and the Winter Solider, he points a gun at Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl). However, that "regret" could have a more than reasonable explanation, as pointed out from the ScreenRant media.

But, let us start at the beginning. The quick scene shows Bucky pointing a gun at Zemo's head before lowering it and dropping bullets from his vibranium hand. In addition, the scene makes it clear that, at least in part, Bucky is willing to shoot him. Something reasonable, considering their relationship.

However, and even without knowing the reason why they end up in that situation, ScreenRant's theory suggests that Bucky might be trying to do what Steve would do in this situation. Or, he simply refuses to do what he thinks Zemo wants him to do. Both are plausible explanations for this exchange, but the decision not to shoot Zemo can also support the theories that Zemo will end up being more friend than enemy in the Disney + series.

In addition, this last theory would be further supported by the fact that, as we have seen in the different images of the shoot, Zemo appears a lot of times with Bucky and Sam. Perhaps because, in some way, they have to collaborate (like it or not). It is even possible that it was a government decision that they themselves do not support.

Or it may simply be that Zemo's weapons and abilities are necessary to defeat his current enemy, which would be more than enough reason for Bucky to finish rectifying. To get out of doubt, you will still have to wait a bit. Remember that the premiere of the series is expected to occur at the end of this year 2020.

