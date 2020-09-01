Falcon and The Winter Soldier, the extraordinary gadgets of the series are coming

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In an alternate universe with no global pandemic, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would have already gotten to see maybe a handful of episodes of Falcon and The Winter Soldier. But as we know, things went very differently and for now they will have to make do with gadgets.

The series scheduled for August 2020 was supposed to be the first original Marvel Studios product to air from Disney+ but, everything was blocked for 5 months and, even today we don’t know when we will be able to see the show with protagonists Sam Wilson e Bucky Barnes, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively.



Recently, however, a fan of the MCU went to Walmart, a well-known US chain of stores, where it is already possible to buy shirts related to the merchandising of the series. The two superheroes appear prominently in their official uniforms and have the typical captain america shield on background.

We do not yet know when in Italy we will be able to see these T-Shirts and all the other various gadgets of the series. Hopefully soon. Meanwhile, the shooting Falcon and The Winter Soldier seem to be at risk of being postponed once again. It is now plausible to say that the series will not land on our screens before 2021. What do you think? Let us know in the comments.