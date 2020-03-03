Falcon and the Winter Soldier shows the new Captain America on video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

This past weekend some images seemed to reveal the appearance of the new Captain America that will debut in Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the Marvel series for Disney + that will be released this year. Now it seems that this character has been recorded in full shooting.

You can check the video in question on this link to Facebook and we warn you that it could be considered a bit of a mess if you don't want to see anything in the series. Show what appears to be the new Captain America in the middle of a fight.

………… this video confirms that they’re on the same side as US agent ……….. did y’all miss that somehow pic.twitter.com/eREoHbx0NT – maddie ⎊ (@rogersndanvers) March 3, 2020

In the fight Wyatt Russell can be seen in his role as Captain America / John Walker with Sebastian Stan releasing some hostages in what seems like some kind of kidnapping or wrongdoing of a group of villains.

The combat style of this new hero seems to be a little more violent and less content than that of Steve Rogers, who has been Captain America of UCM for years in Marvel movies.

At the moment we do not have much information about the series and not a trailer as such, for that it seems that we will still have to wait since it is estimated that the premiere will occur from the fall of this year.

We recently learned that Cle Bennett joined Marvel in a mysterious role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier and is only part of the cast of this series, which in turn is one of the many pieces of a phase 4 of the UCM in the It includes movies and series alike with characters like Wanda, Vision, Falcon, Bucky, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, Loki and more.

Source.