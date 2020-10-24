Falcon and the Winter Soldier, shooting of the show in the Czech Republic completed

It is not an easy time for the production of a TV series or a film: despite this, the crew of Falcon and the Winter Soldier (like many others engaged in other productions) is managing to bring home the result, albeit with extended times and the many delays due to compliance with anti-covid regulations.

The production of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe show, on the other hand, has certainly not chosen an easy way: the shooting of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has in fact more than one country involved, including Latvia, Switzerland and Poland.

The Czech Republic is also among the interested countries, which in the last few hours has seen the filming of the show conclude on its territory: “We were told that some of the production would continue until Friday, but production it was so fast to be able to anticipate the closing to Tuesday“reads a post by Fandime Filmu.

In short, the production of the show with Sebastian Stan goes on, apparently, even at a rather fast pace. Definitely good news for Marvel fans! In the last few photos of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, meanwhile, we saw a Anthony Mackie decidedly muscular; the actor recently wanted to remember his late colleague Chadwick Boseman.