Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases Bucky and Sam together

With the great stars of The Avengers permanently removed from active duty, it is time for new generations to take over. This is what Bucky and Sam Wilson will do as Winter Soldier and Falcon in their first television series.

In the Instagram profile of Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes) this new image has been uploaded that shows the leading duo of Falcon and the Winter Soldier Street dresses It is also our best look at the new look of Barnes, who has given up the long hair she has worn during her appearances in UCM films.

In this story Sam Wilson will have to deal with the responsibility of bearing the shield of Captain America and all that entails. While the good of Barnes must leave behind a rather stormy past in which he was forced to commit true atrocities. Together they will have to face new dangers that will be well known to comic book readers.

Recently we could see Wyatt Russell during the filming of the series. The actor will play U.S. Agent, a superhero supervised by the Government that ends up becoming a danger and a problem that the two heroes of this story will have to solve as only they know how to do it.

Other cast members are Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Brühl (Zemo), whose darkest facet we have been able to discover today thanks to a deleted scene from Captain America: Civil War that had not come to light until it was included as one of the extras of the UCM movie collection in domestic format.

We have also been able to see this week new scenes of the series in which we see Wilson wield his new shield, among other things. You have them in the video that are two paragraphs above.