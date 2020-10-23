Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie remembers Chadwick Boseman: that’s what he said

La star di Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie, spoke in an interview with the late colleague Chadwick Boseman and the relationship that bound them, showing all the emotion at the thought of having lost an actor and a person of that caliber. Mackie gave an interview to ET in which he talked about various topics.

“It’s funny, I have a lot of memories of Chad. I really cared about him as a friend. The first time I met him was in 1998. I went to Howard University and he was directing a show there. era took me to the theater to check out the Elizabeth Catholic collection and he was in the black box on an office chair going around the room. He was like, ‘Hey Chad, I want you to meet my Juilliard partner Anthony “He goes,” Wait, I’m concentrating. Don’t interrupt my rhythm. “I thought,” He just wanders around the room “, and I” Nice to meet you, man. “And he” There are here! ” once he was successful I said ‘Do you remember the first time we met?’ and he ‘Yes, I don’t want to talk about it. I was experiencing a lot of things in my youth’ “.

Anthony Mackie said he wants continue to inspire young people, how did he do Chadwick Boseman in these years:“I’ve been in the industry for twenty years and have been lucky enough to do amazing things and work with great people. For me, being a black man in 2019 and being helmed by Captain America with the history of black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in my life; it was extremely emotional. Look, my grandfather was a sharecropper, you know what I mean? There is a lot of history, pain, triumph and joy that comes with being Captain America “.

On Everyeye you will find the Black Panther review and the Avengers: Endgame review.