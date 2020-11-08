Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision, here are the protagonists in a new promo video

Waiting to find out the new release date, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier e WandaVision have returned to show themselves with a new promotional video of Disney + destined for Latin America and dedicated to the first Marvel series coming to the streaming service.

The film opens with Sam Wilson star Anthony Mackie asking the audience “Who will take Captain America’s shield?”, with Sebastian Stan (Bucky) inviting fans to watch the series to find out. After a brief look at the show, Zoe Saldana, the Gamora of the Guardians of the Galaxy, appears, anticipating the arrival of the titles on Disney + with her fluent Spanish.

At this point of the video, excerpts from the official trailer of WandaVision start, a title that will see the characters of Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as protagonists, who appear at the end of the promo to greet fans and remember the imminent debut of their show, which remember should it happen by the end of 2020.

No trace instead of Loki, the series that will follow Tom Hiddleston’s God of Deception in the alternate timeline created during the Battle of New York in Avengers: Endgame. Scheduled for spring 2021, Loki at the moment she only showed up with a very short video inserted in the trailer of the Marvel / Disney + series aired during the Super Bowl last February.