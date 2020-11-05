Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a prototype anticipates the costume of the new Captain America?

After what was seen in the finale of Avengers: Endgame, we know that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will sign the handover between Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson, with the latter having he should take on the role of Captain America again, and now a potential first look at his costume has surfaced online.

Anthony Mackie’s character will debut in the series with new gear, but the prototype of an action figure dedicated to the Disney + series seems to anticipate that during the show Sam will wear the iconic blue, red and white colors representative of Cap, complete with a star on the chest. Obviously the toy in the photo has not yet been completed, but if it were an official product it would be a further confirmation of the fact that the handover will take place during the series.

Initially scheduled for last August, we remind you, Falcon and the Winter Soldier it should have arrived in streaming in these months but it was postponed indefinitely following the postponement of Black Widow (April 2021). At the moment there is no news on the arrival period of the show, while the release of WandaVision remains scheduled for later this year.

What do you think about it? Would you like to see Sam as Captain America? Let us know in the comments.