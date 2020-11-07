Fairy Tail: We delve into the battle against the Gajeel guild

Long before the clash with Zeref and long ago compared to the timeskip which involved the protagonists of the manga Fairy Tail, the guild of the same name became embroiled in several other problems including the threat of the rival guild: Phantom Lord.

The aforementioned group was commanded by Jose Porla, member of the ten sacred magicians, whose intent was to destroy Fairy Tail. the rival faction to that of the protagonists then began its attack by destroying part of the headquarters of the latter with large iron columns. We thus learn that among the members of Phantom Lord there is another Dragon Slayer, like Natsu, but capable of controlling iron rather than flames. The magician’s name is Gajeel Redfox and is the one who attacked the Shadow Gear team led by Levy leaving them hanging from a large tree.

It was not long before the counterattack of Fairy Tail, the guild of our almost complete, led by the master Makarov showed up at the headquarters of the opponents starting a tremendous battle that saw two important duels take place: those between the two Dragon Slayers and between the two masters, at the end of which the protagonists came out as winners. But the war between the two groups was not over.

Jose Pola hid a powerful weapon: your guild headquarters was actually a weapon mobile equipped with legs and a powerful cannon called Jupiter, the latter, powered by a Tear and able to destroy anything it encounters. After a first shot saved thanks to theincredible resistance of Erza, as a result of which the girl was exhausted, the weapon began to charge a second shot and the enemy master sent the strongest magi of his guild, the Element 4, to keep their opponents busy. The protagonists then had to face new battles, among which the one he saw colliding is remembered in particular Gray, ice user, with Juvia, user of water. At the end of the clashes Natsu managed to interrupt the second shot of the cannon destroying the enemy base.

The opponents, however, still in strength, began yet another counterattack. In particular Gajeel captured Lucy and began a battle with Natsu from which the latter came out definitively the winner saving the girl, Jose instead clashed once again with Makarov who, with the powerful magic Fairy Law, finally put an end to the clashes.

Following the master of the guild of the protagonists offered Gajeel a place to live inside Fairy Tail as she recognized that the boy was not as evil as Jose. Initially the dragon slayer refused, but we know that in the future he would become one of the most important companions of Natsu and his friends.

What do you think of this part of the Fairy Tail manga? write it to us in a comment. In case you are passionate about the saga I also leave you these articles regarding the latest episode of Fairy Tail and the sketches drawn by the author of Fairy Tail.