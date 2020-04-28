Fairy Tail: the protagonists explain in a sketch how to behave during the quarantine

Share it:

That of Fairy Tail is a very popular franchise that during its long run, first with the arrival of a manga that materialized thanks to the work of Hiro Mashima and then with the release of an animated adaptation, it has seen many appreciations from fans but also numerous criticisms.

Although the mangaka has now gone to work on Edens Zero, another manga that perfectly presents that same style and modus operandi already seen with Fairy Tail, there are still many readers and spectators who hold in their hearts the various characters who populated the rich story told in Fairy Tail, a situation that Mashima knows very well.

Precisely for this reason, man has therefore decided to make a small one sketch dedicated to Fairy Tail and specifically linked to Coronavirus. Going into more detail, the image – which you can view by scrolling through the news – shows the various protagonists and supporting actors of the work intent on implementing all the necessary precautions to reduce as much as possible the risk of being infected, with actions such as avoiding contact or, again, habitually washing your hands. Of course, let's talk about actions that should now seem quite obvious to anyone, but it is always good to remember it.

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that recently Mashima has assured that the situation will not affect the work on Edens Zero. The mangaka had also been able to be talked about after reaching an important milestone in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.