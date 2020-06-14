Fairy Tail: the new Etherious Natsu Dragneel arrives with a special Funko POP

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The spin-off and sequel Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is holding up the name of the manga starring the wizard Natsu Dragneel despite the fact that there is no longer Hiro Mashima in an all-round role. In fact, the author is currently busy with EDENS ZERO who will soon become an anime, certifying how much his works are appreciated and well-liked.

Returning to Fairy Tail instead, the manga ended several years and the same fate was touched recently by the anime. Despite these conclusions that certainly put the franchise in trouble, i fans still want products that are inspired by the protagonists of this work.

The Funko POP Hunters Twitter page shared an image discovered by a fan, Anerdydad, which shows the characteristics of a new Funko POP dedicated to Natsu Dragneel. The protagonist of Fairy Tail, however, is not in its normal state in the puppet that you can see in the preview below. It is in fact in an almost demonic state referred to as Etherious Natsu Dragneel, with a black and hardened face, plus many flames that twirl and stand out around.

In addition to this Funko POP, the world of Fairy Tail will enjoy a video game that will arrive internationally from 30 July 2020.