Fairy Tail, sensei and his new adventure: Ghost of Tsushima

July 17, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Hiro Mashima is one of the most professional authors in the Japanese publishing scene. The daddy of Fairy Tailin fact, he has always been very dedicated to his work, to the point of concentrating his energies on several projects at the same time. Despite this, he has always managed to carve out the time to cultivate his passions.

A few days after the launch of Fairy Tail signed Gust Corporation, Mashima sensei, between a chapter of EDENS ZERO and the consultations for the animated adaptation of the same name of the work just mentioned, are preparing for his next videogame adventure. In fact, through a twitter published on the net in the last few hours, the mangaka has revealed that it has purchased and downloaded Ghost of Tsushima.

The new game of Sucker Punch Productions, which review is recently available in the pages of Everyeye, is one of the latest Sony exclusives pending the launch of PlayStation 5. However, it is not the first time that Mashima shows his interest in video games, as he he himself likes to call himself an "enthusiast" of the genre. As if this were not enough, it is interesting to note how the sensei manages to carve out his free time considering the incredible workload to which he is subjected daily, not to mention the mysterious projects still awaiting an official announcement.

READ:  Ghost of Tsushima: 31 new gameplay, story, and customization details

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Hiro Mashima's next venture? Have you also purchased Ghost of Tsushima? Let us know with a comment below.

