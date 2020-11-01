Fairy Tail: new sketch by Mashima dedicated to Erza and Gerard

Hiro Mashima returns to post illustrations on his Twitter account. This time the image represents Erza and Gerard from Fairy Tail in a situation of everyday life.

Among the reasons that made it popular Fairy Tail there is the author’s ability to present fans with numerous pairings between characters to cheer for. Unfortunately the author only confirmed a small number of them, however, thanks to numerous sketches published by Mashima, fans can continue to dream.

We had recently seen a romantic illustration dedicated to Gray and Juvia from Fairy Tail, now, again from the same work, the mangaka presents us a drawing dedicated to Erza and Gerard in which we see the latter intent on driving a car accompanied, in the next seat, by the girl for what appears to be a romantic date between the two. Another particular detail is Erza’s gaze turned to the boy.

In the Twitter profile of the author we find then two other illustrations dedicated to the couple, the first of which features the two eating in a restaurant, and in the second we see Gerard struggling with a car breakdown.

While sadly Fairy Tail has come to an end, leaving many of the reports presented in the series open, we learn the release date for the EDENS ZERO anime by the same author.