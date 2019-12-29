Fairy Tail: new information on longevity, gameplay, characters and DLC of the JRPG

Share it:

Over the next spring, fans of the manga series created by Hiro Mashima will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the colorful universe of Fairy Tail.

Koei Tecmo is in fact engaged in the creation of a JRPG dedicated to the famous saga. Recently, the producer of the title, Keisuke Kikuchi, granted a rich interview to the editorial staff of Nintendo Everything, during which several aspects of production were explored. Among these we can for example mention some first details on what will be there longevity by Fairy Tail. As for the main campaign, the producer quantified the duration of the video game adventure in about thirty hours. However, these could reach the figure of fifty or eighty hours, should the player decide to devote himself to different side quests or to the activities proposed by the endgame.

Referring to the characters of Fairy Taily, Kikuchi confirmed that Happy will not be among them. However, it seems that the latter will still have a particular role within the title. The producer has in fact declared that with the development of the Guild and the fulfillment of some particular conditions, Happy will "take part in battles". The JRPG will not include original characters: a precise choice of the development team, motivated by the breadth of the paper material from which to draw inspiration. On the front of gameplay, the producer also recalled the presence of a affinity system between the characters, whose development will affect the performance of the latter in battle.

Finally, Keisuke Kikuchi has confirmed that the game will enjoy a post-launch support via DLC. The latter will add characters, but the team will also work on maps and other elements. The publication of the JRPG, we remind you, is expected for March 19, 2020: while waiting, on the pages of Everyeye you can find our proven Fairy Tail.