Fairy Tail: Mirajane is irresistible in this Mk_Ays cosplay

August 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In the world of cosplay there are some characters that are proposed all the time. Most of these belong to universes like that of Dragon Ball or ONE PIECE, but sometimes there are some cosplayers – amateur and professional – who throw themselves on less famous characters. This is the case with the new cosplay of Mirajane from Fairy Tail.

While not the protagonist of Fairy Tail, a role that belongs to the blonde Lucy Heartfilia, Mirajane Strauss is much appreciated for her beauty and her way of always calm and calm but who can become disturbing and dangerous with her magic if necessary. With the cosplay at Mk_Ays, Russian cosplayer who recently also gave us a splendid Mikasa Ackerman from Attack of the Giants, makes us understand why she became the model of one of the best-selling magazines on the continent of Fiore.

There are four unpublished photos that you can find in the two posts below: this one cosplay by Mirajane Strauss the black jersey version of the character resumes. Her hair is usually white and with the fringe pulled up in a tuft, while at the neck she wears the sparkling purple collar. The girl presents four different poses to show us more sides of the character. This Fairy Tail themed cosplay convinces you?

Inspired by the world of Fairy Tail there is also the Gray Fullbuster cosplay created by Jatemfitness.

