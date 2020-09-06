Entertainment

Fairy Tail: mangaka Hiro Mashima will sign autographs for the whole world, here’s how to participate

September 6, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fairy Tail is over for some time, but his mangaka continues to share his creations via the Twitter page. Plus, Hiro Mashima admitted he loves the creations fans send him regularly. These come from all over the world and for this reason the project that will involve the author will have a global scale.

Weekly Shonen Magazine News, an unofficial Twitter page, reported that Hiro Mashima will be the protagonist of a world event: an online autograph session in livestream on Youtube. Eighty people from Japan, North America, China, France and will be chosen Italy and they will receive a full-color and autographed drawing.

There is possibility therefore also for the Italian fans of Fairy Tail to participate to this exceptional event. The ability to sign up to be drawn for an autograph will run from September 15 to October 17, with more and more precise information to be revealed later, as this announcement is a preview of what’s in the next issue of Weekly Shonen Magazine , whose market release date is 8 September. Italian fans, are you ready to apply and receive a autograph of Hiro Mashima?

Meanwhile, Hiro Mashima’s work continues, with EDENS ZERO reaching a very important milestone with the latest releases.

