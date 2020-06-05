Fairy Tail: Lucy is almost unveiled in the latest original illustration by Hiro Mashima

Share it:

In spite of the narrative skills of Hiro Mashima, whose success of Fairy Tail is based on fanservice, the sensei trait is particularly appreciated, especially with regards to the female gender. Despite repeatedly reiterating "being unable" to draw female characters, her heroines have become extremely popular.

Among the darlings most appreciated by the public of Fairy Tail the protagonist of the manga stands out, Lucy Heartfilia, already the subject of numerous cosplay by fans as the last played by KawaiiQueen. Either way, Mashima sensei, albeit struggling with serialization of EDENS ZERO and numerous other projects, he never forgot the characters that made him famous.

Occasionally, in fact, the mangaka takes advantage of it to create some original sketches to share on their social channels, some of which portray the characters of Fairy Tail in "sensual" clothes. One of these, as well as the last shared, portrays Lucy herself entirely naked, covered only by a thin sheet. Fans greatly appreciated the artistic representation, as evidenced by the 7,000 positive interactions attached to the photo in the first 15 minutes of its publication. In this regard, you can admire the illustration in question in the attachments at the bottom of the page.

