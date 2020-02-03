Fairy Tail: Lucy Heartfilia is the protagonist of a cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Hiro Mashima, author of Rave, in 2006 launched Weekly Shonen Magazine on one of the series destined to be talked about for over a decade. We are talking about Fairy Tail, that story starring Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Happy and the whole guild that takes the name of the manga.

Even with the conclusion of the manga in 2016 and that of the anime in 2019, Fairy Tail continues to be on the crest of the wave. Partly because Hiro Mashima continues to publish drawings on his Twitter account, partly because there are many fans who have become attached to the work while it was in progress. The demonstration can be found in the many cosplay representing the various characters of Fairy Tail.

Recently, a Kazakh cosplayer named Hikka_Cosplay entered the magical world of Fiore playing the role of Lucy Heartfilia. In a short time, the photo you can see at the bottom has found an excellent following thanks to the loyalty of the cosplayer. The uniform chosen is the classic one by Lucy, sleeveless with a white base and blue details, while the skirt is completely blue. There is no shortage of the riding crop which he occasionally uses and the belt with the purse where the Keys of the Star Spirits are hidden. It is definitely a very faithful tribute to the character created by Mashima.