Fairy Tail: Jazlyn Skyy's cosplay highlights Juvia's talents

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
Fairy Tail it's long gone, but fans are still tied to the franchise. Although not as famous as the original manga prepared by Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail 100 Years Quest is in progress at the moment, continuing with the adventures of the ramshackle guild of wizards. And in the course of this sequel we have seen well-known characters.

Among these there is Juvia Lockser, sorceress of the rain and who was initially an antagonist of the Fairy Tail group. However, she was electrocuted by Gray Fullbuster and from that moment on she tried to show him her love. The girl introduced herself in various ways throughout the series, often changing her hairstyle and clothes.

One of these versions was taken as a model by Jazlyn Skyy to make a perfect Juvia cosplay. The sorceress of Fairy Tail is presented in two photos, in which in particular the first shows Juvia dressed in the classic blue coat, while on the thigh stands the symbol of Fairy Tail in light blue. In the other photo instead you can admire Juvia in costume, a version of the girl that Hiro Mashima has often shown in the manga on the occasion of the chapters fanservice. Also in this second version blue is predominant, with hair and costume that keep these shades between light blue and blue.

You like this Fairy Tail Juvia cosplay? Recently we have also been able to admire an Elsa Scarlet bunny and a provocative summer cosplay by Lucy Heartfilia.

