Fairy Tail: Hiro Mashima will announce a new project soon

July 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The author of Fairy Tail is a constant presence on social media, in particular on Twitter, where he usually updates his readers with new illustrations and the latest news regarding his works.

His latest message, however, teases fans about a certain ad he has kept secret until this moment:

"There were four secret announcements I told you about. There is only one left to reveal."

Following Mashima's statements, fans immediately brainstormed to identify this hypothetical new project. Considering the huge workload to which the author is subjected, it is unlikely to concern a new series. A certainly more likely possibility is that of a spin-off work, in which case its involvement would be limited.

We also do not rule out an update regarding the animated series of Edens Zero; we remind you that it was the author who communicated the arrival of the transposition, advising fans to stay tuned to receive new information. Instead, a more risky hypothesis would be the announcement of the animated adaptation of the sequel to Fairy Tail, highly requested by fans. Unfortunately, there has been no official statement that has substantiated its existence.

