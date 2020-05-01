Fairy Tail: Hiro Mashima shows fans the love story between Erza and Jellal

Share it:

During Fairy Tail, fans had the opportunity to zip their favorite characters and, at the end of the main manga, Hiro Mashima confirmed several couples in a more or less obvious way. From the platonic one of the protagonists Natsu and Lucy, to the most obvious Gajille and Levi, much attention has also been given to Erza and Jellal.

During the course of the Fairy Tail manga we could observe several times the affinity between these two characters, which have known each other since time immemorial. And as has happened to other characters, Hiro Mashima has deepened the various relationships through sketches and drawings posted on his Twitter page.

The prolific mangaka did not abandon Fairy Tail despite the work on EDENS ZERO and Hero's, showing us the Erza-Jellal couple in a very intimate moment. As you can see from the photo below, the two are brushing their teeth in front of a mirror, side by side. Jellal is clearly more embarrassed than Erza while the two are naked, at least as far as is understood. Did you like this drawing?

The characters of Fairy Tail continue to be loved by fans, so much so that disguises do not stop: recently a splendid Erza Scarlett in armor has arrived.