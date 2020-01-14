Fairy Tail: Hiro Mashima returns to the characters with a drawing of Gray that has hit the fans

Share it:

Hiro Mashima is always productive, making it one of the most workaholics in its sector. The well-known mangaka wasted no time and after the conclusion of Fairy Tail, started the new manga EDENS ZERO after a few months. Despite being committed to the latter title, he never fails to give fans unpublished drawings on the previous series.

Hiro Mashima's Twitter account is full of themed illustrations EDENS ZERO, Rave and Fairy Tail, and especially with the latter he indulges himself by drawing the main characters in unusual situations and poses. This time it's the turn of Gray Fullbuster, Fairy Tail's ice wizard, portrayed on a sofa with a pose that will surely please the fans of the manga and the anime.

As you can see from the photo posted on the Hiro Mashima account, Gray is sitting cross-legged, while wearing only red trousers. The guild tattoo on the right breastplate stands out as well as the two scars on the hips, while the boy directs his sharp gaze towards the observer. It is not the first time that the author has focused on Gray with an unpublished illustration.

Mashima has just concluded the hero's manga, a spin-off that brought together the characters of his three most famous series in a crossover, published for celebrate the anniversary of Weekly Shonen Magazine.