Entertainment

Fairy Tail: Hiro Mashima returns to the characters with a drawing of Gray that has hit the fans

January 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Hiro Mashima is always productive, making it one of the most workaholics in its sector. The well-known mangaka wasted no time and after the conclusion of Fairy Tail, started the new manga EDENS ZERO after a few months. Despite being committed to the latter title, he never fails to give fans unpublished drawings on the previous series.

Hiro Mashima's Twitter account is full of themed illustrations EDENS ZERO, Rave and Fairy Tail, and especially with the latter he indulges himself by drawing the main characters in unusual situations and poses. This time it's the turn of Gray Fullbuster, Fairy Tail's ice wizard, portrayed on a sofa with a pose that will surely please the fans of the manga and the anime.

As you can see from the photo posted on the Hiro Mashima account, Gray is sitting cross-legged, while wearing only red trousers. The guild tattoo on the right breastplate stands out as well as the two scars on the hips, while the boy directs his sharp gaze towards the observer. It is not the first time that the author has focused on Gray with an unpublished illustration.

READ:  Courteney Cox has learned to use Tik Tok with his daughter

Mashima has just concluded the hero's manga, a spin-off that brought together the characters of his three most famous series in a crossover, published for celebrate the anniversary of Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.