Entertainment

Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima encourages fans: "Send me your creations, I love them!"

August 10, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Hiro Mashima he is undoubtedly one of the most sociable mangakas around, and it is not uncommon to see him communicate with fans through his Twitter profile. At the moment, several fans are waiting for news related to his new project but, recently, the author has declared himself to be equally interested in the creations of their fans.

As you can see below, Mashima published the following post: "By the way guys, I particularly appreciate your fan art, they make me very happy. I've seen so many, that Twitter is trying to tell me something?"Apparently the author's chronology would be full of illustrations, news that can only make fans happy.

Hiro Mashima is the author of Fairy Tail, Rave Master and the most recent Eden Zero, for which an anime adaptation was recently confirmed. His works are also famous in Italy, and it is certainly not uncommon to come across fan art dedicated to his best characters. Seeing him communicate directly with the fanbase is only proof of his passion for this media.

READ:  Dragon Ball: A fan creates an all too realistic version of the Oolong pig

What do you think of it? Are you following Eden Zero? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! If you are a fan of the mangaka then, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the artwork created on the occasion of Natsu Day.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.