Fairy Tail, Hiro Mashima encourages fans: "Send me your creations, I love them!"

Hiro Mashima he is undoubtedly one of the most sociable mangakas around, and it is not uncommon to see him communicate with fans through his Twitter profile. At the moment, several fans are waiting for news related to his new project but, recently, the author has declared himself to be equally interested in the creations of their fans.

As you can see below, Mashima published the following post: "By the way guys, I particularly appreciate your fan art, they make me very happy. I've seen so many, that Twitter is trying to tell me something?"Apparently the author's chronology would be full of illustrations, news that can only make fans happy.

Hiro Mashima is the author of Fairy Tail, Rave Master and the most recent Eden Zero, for which an anime adaptation was recently confirmed. His works are also famous in Italy, and it is certainly not uncommon to come across fan art dedicated to his best characters. Seeing him communicate directly with the fanbase is only proof of his passion for this media.

