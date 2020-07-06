Fairy Tail: Hiro Mashima celebrates Natsu Day with an exclusive illustration

Share it:

For several years Hiro Mashima has stopped work on Fairy Tail, his most famous work. Published in Weekly Shonen Magazine for over a decade, it has fascinated many readers who still demonstrate that they hold the franchise. But the story continues thanks to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, sequel, and to the designs of Hiro Mashima.

Despite the work on EDENS ZERO and on spin-offs like Hero's which he produces from time to time, Hiro Mashima also delights in filling his Twitter page with drawings based on the characters of Fairy Tail. Sometimes he gives himself normal illustrations, other times much more risque with Lucy in plain sight, other times dedicated to couples like Erza and Jellal who unleash the imagination of fans.

This time though Hiro Mashima focused on Natsu Dragneel, historical protagonist of Fairy Tail. On July 2nd 2020 the mangaka published the image that you can see below and it did it for a certain reason: July 2nd is in fact the date chosen by the fans to celebrate the "Natsu Day", a day dedicated to the protagonist.

The boy is seen from behind as he looks at something in the distance. Wear gray trousers and of course no shirt. There is also the omnipresent scarf around his neck.