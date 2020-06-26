Fairy Tail: here is the second trailer of the game based on the work of Hiro Mashima

Share it:

The videogame transpositions of the most famous souls are always in great demand by fans of these two worlds. The fans, in fact, were clamoring for the creation of a game on the opera magna of Hiro Mashima, Fairy Tail. Koei Tecmo has thus decided to satisfy the requests by entrusting one to Gust Corporation.

The turn-based RPG will not retrace the entire story told in the manga, but will miss the first half and leave exactly after the time-skip, when the members of Fairy Tail will have to regain and keep up the name of what was once considered the strongest guild on the continent in which the events of history are set .

Recently it was announced that the characters will be able to be part of a Unisor Raid for unleash their spells simultaneously, an ability already appeared in the anime and obviously in the manga. However, all new spells and teams will be featured in the game, introducing new powers with never-before-seen character combinations.

They will also be introduced the Extreme Magic Spells, a series of spells that can be activated when magic attacks are combined. Each spell will have different unique elemental properties and affinities. In addition, players will be able to upgrade their spells by spending the experience points earned during their journey.

Fairy Tail will be released for PC on Steam, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on July 30 in Europe and Japan and on July 31 in North America. Through this link it will also be possible to view the trailer in Japanese.